miley cyrus identifies as a genderless spirit

Her genre-spanning musical journey has had its share of detours, but when it comes to LGBTQ rights, Miley Cyrus is the queen of consistency. In 2015, Cyrus launched Happy Hippie Foundation, a nonprofit for queer and homeless youth, building buzz for the initiative by jamming with Ariana Grande in a unicorn onesie and doing serious things too. But the pop star resists putting a label on her own sexuality and gender. In a new interview with ITV's Lorraine, Cyrus said she hopes that this will become "a new normal."

"I feel like I'm everything and nothing all at once. I feel very genderless, I feel ageless. I'm just a spirit soul, not divided by human being[s], even animals. Hopefully that stops being weird." Cyrus has historically been averse to labels, though she came out as pansexual in 2015.

The artist formerly known as Hannah Montana also gave some love to a fellow queer icon, her godmother Dolly Parton. "I was saying last night that if you don't like Dolly you're weird. And if I'm telling you you're weird that's saying something because I'm the weirdest person I know," she said. "No one doesn't like Dolly. She's all super respectful and love. She's such a great musician and also a great role model." Sounds like someone's down to crash The Leading Lady of Country's upcoming gay dance album.