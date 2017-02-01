​midweek music news, ft. blondie, bowie, frank ocean, blood orange, st. vincent

Fun with Blondie

Blondie have announced their upcoming 11th studio album Pollinator, and released first single Fun, above, an enthusiastic party anthem with Nile Rodgers funky guitar twanging away while Debbie Harry purrs, "You know the problem with you / You're too good to be true". The track was co-written by TV On The Radio's Dave Sitek, and the rest of Pollinator promises a great list of collaborators, from Dev Hynes to Sia, The Strokes' Nick Valensi, Johnny Marr and Charli XCX. The album is out 5 May.

Frank Ocean, Blood Orange, Tegan and Sara recognised by GLAAD nominations

The 2017 nominations for the GLAAD Media Awards, which recognise "fair, accurate and inclusive representations" of LGBTQ communities, have been announced. In the Outstanding Music artist category, Frank Ocean is nominated for Blonde, alongside Blood Orange (Freetown Sound), Tegan and Sara (Love You to Death), Against Me! (Shape Shift With Me), Sia (This Is Acting), Lady Gaga (Joanne), and more. In other categories, Moonlight is up for Outstanding Film, Transparent for Outstanding Comedy Series, The OA for Outstanding Drama Series, Mapplethorpe: Look at the Pictures for Outstanding Documentary, Gaycation with Ellen Page for Outstanding Reality Program, and loads more. Check out the full list on the GLAAD website.

Lick and stick David Bowie to your post

Hey, Earthling! Want to let someone know you're Hunky Dory by post? Good news! David Bowie's Special Stamps have been unveiled by Royal Mail. The stamps, part of the Music Giants series, also recreate the album covers of Heroes, Aladdin Sane, Let's Dance, and Blackstar, and there's a Presentation Pack with other souvenirs too. The stamps come out 14 March 2017, but you can preorder them now.

Is St. Vincent the new Joan Didion?

St. Vincent has been writing essays about "weird sex shit" and crashing wakes, she reveals in a new interview. Though Annie Clark is tight-lipped about her upcoming album -- saying only that she has enough material for three records, but "needed this one, especially with where we are in the world, to be the best thing that I've ever done by leaps and bounds" -- she did open up to Fact about a series autobiographical essays she has been writing, describing them as "funny" and "fucking gnarly".

"I wrote a recent one about thinking I was going to get and help my friend pick up a car but it ended up that the person we were picking up the keys from was giving a wake for her mother. So I unknowingly walked into what basically amounted to a Bennigan's, in the Valley, into a bunch of strangers eulogising a woman that I didn't know," Clark explains, adding, "Experiences like that that you just have to remember because they're just so insane. I definitely wanted to remember every single detail because it was just the most amazing and absurd thing that's ever happened. So yeah, things like that. And weird sex shit". She says she wrote them just for herself, but "may release them in some form someday". Please let that happen!

