      7 June 2017

      m.i.a’s new video is the ultimate tbt

      Shout out to the hardcore fans!

      If you're one of M.I.A's biggest fans, you might just find yourself in her new video for Goals. The video is made from a series of gifs by photographer Jaime Martinez, who has been shooting at M.I.A's live shows since the late 00s judging by the glorious late-indie haircuts and garms on display.

      "DEDICATED TO MY HARDCORE FANS THANK YOU FOR YOUR UNFALTERING DEDICATION AND SUPPORT. YOU HAVE GIVEN ME A SLIVER OF HOPE IN HUMANITY," M.I.A writes in the Youtube caption, signing off, "STAY STRONG. REALITY WINNERZ.".

      The video is released on the eve of M.I.A's curation of Meltdown Festival at the Southbank Centre, starting tomorrow and closing with her headline show on Sunday 18 June. Also on the line-up are Mykki Blanco and JD Samson, Giggs, Soulwax, Princess Nokia and Yung Lean, Awful Records, Tommy Genesis and Young MA.

