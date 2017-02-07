About

    The VICEChannels

      news Charlotte Gush 7 February 2017

      ​m.i.a is curating meltdown festival at the southbank centre

      The UK rapper follows in the footsteps of David Byrne, Yoko Ono, Anohni, Patti Smith and David Bowie to curate the festival.

      ​m.i.a is curating meltdown festival at the southbank centre ​m.i.a is curating meltdown festival at the southbank centre ​m.i.a is curating meltdown festival at the southbank centre

      Southbank Centre have announced that the British-Sri Lankan rapper, producer, director and artist M.I.A will curate the 2017 Meltdown Festival, following in the footsteps of artists including David Byrne, Yoko Ono, Anohni, Patti Smith, David Bowie and Jarvis Cocker.

      "For me this Meltdown will be about putting on a musical week that shows different types of music which have inspired each other to exist. Genres that support other genres, redefining the concept of a melting pot. Respect the history, don't live in it," M.I.A says in a statement. "I plan to bring together music's best forward-thinkers who have contributed to all our lives. When music acts as inspiration, it's boundary-less," she adds.

      Of M.I.A's curatorship, Southbank Artistic Director Jude Kelly says, "M.I.A. has not just broken barriers as a musician, creating music that is embraced the world over, but she has made art her rallying cry - and has stayed true to her conviction, as an artist, woman and citizen of the world".

      The line-up for the festival is yet to be announced, but would likely include a headline show by M.I.A herself.

      Meltdown Festival is at the Southbank Centre in London, 9 - 18 June 2017.

      Credits

      Text Charlotte Gush

      Connect to i-D’s world! Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

      Topics:news, music, music news, m.i.a., meltdown, southbank centre

      Recommended

      Connect with i-D

      Most Popular

      comments powered by Disqus

      Today on i-D

      Load More

      featured on i-D

      More Features