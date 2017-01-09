About

      Frankie Dunn 9 January 2017

      meryl streep stands up for the arts in golden globes speech

      But Donald Trump isn't happy about it.

      Without ever mentioning him by name, in stressing the importance of the arts, of foreigners, and of the principled press, Meryl Streep called out Donald Trump in her Golden Globes acceptance speech last night. Winning the Cecil B. DeMille Award for outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment, with a croaky voice she thanked the Hollywood Foreign Press - technically the "most vilified segment of society", and reminded watchers that, "Hollywood is crawling with outsiders and foreigners. If you kick them all out, there'll be nothing to watch but football and mixed martial arts… which are not the arts."

      Meryl went on to drive home the privilege and responsibility people in the arts have to, "enter the lives of people different to themselves and let you feel what that feels like," before referencing one performance in particular last year that stunned her, that sunk its hooks in her heart, and not because it was good. "It was that moment when the person asking to sit in the most respected seat in our country imitated a disabled reporter… disrespect invites disrespect, violence incites violence. And when the powerful use their position to bully others, we all lose."

      On the verge of tears Meryl closed with a quote from her friend, the dearly departed Princess Leia, and told the room and the wider world to; "take your broken heart, make it into art."

      Of course, because a certain President-Elect can't help himself, he responded in a telephone interview this morning saying that while he hadn't watched the awards, he was "not surprised" to have been attacked by "liberal movie people," and referred to Meryl as a "Hilary lover". He then turned to Twitter with the following, entirely inappropriate comments:

