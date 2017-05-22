meet the young voters of liverpool, straight up!

Imogen Holyoake, 21 and Dean Carne, 21

Where are you from? Shrewsbury and Liverpool.

What do you do? University and in a band.

How do you feel about this election? Excited.

Who are you supporting and why? Labour because I feel like they have more policies that I support.

What's the most important political issue for you and your friends? Education.

What song would you choose as the official soundtrack to this election? I Like It by Generation.

What would you most like to change about the world in 2018? For it to be more equal.

Who would your dream Prime Minister be? Jeremy Corbyn.

@dean212carne and @imo.dh

Richard Wyn Williams, 21

Where are you from? Liverpool.

What do you do? Art student.

How do you feel about this election? Unnerved and pessimistic.

Who are you supporting and why? Labour, to support those who need government the most .

What's the most important political issue for you and your friends? Disability support, minority suppor, the NHS.

What song would you choose as the official soundtrack to this election? Run From Me, Timber Timbre.

What would you most like to change about the world in 2018? Less hatred of minorities.

Who would your dream Prime Minister be? Corbyn or another socialist.

Vote: To have your voice heard in the General Election on 8 June, register by 11:59pm tonight, Monday 22 May.

Samantha Leigh Timothy, 24

Where are you from? I am from The Black Country in the West Midlands, and have lived in Liverpool for about five years now.

What do you do? I'm training as a tattoo artist, which I started after finishing my degree in Illustration at LJMU.

How do you feel about this election? I feel like this election is kind of our last chance to get back on top of everything going wrong in the country right now. After Brexit, I think most people my age lost a lot of hope. So I really hope we can all pull together and elect somebody who is going to make a real effort to improve all of our futures.

Who are you supporting and why? I'm supporting Labour, in particular Jeremy Corbyn. While a lot of the press do their best to make him look like a fool, his ideas and passion for the real issues have resonated with a lot of young people. I'm supporting Labour because I, and the majority of people I know, believe that they can bring in real changes that will benefit us all.

What's the most important political issue for you and your friends? It is hard to choose a political issue that i would say is 'most important' to me, but one that stands out is definitely scrapping tuition fees. Young people deserve the right to higher education without having to carry the burden of debt around for the rest of their lives because of it.

What song would you choose as the official soundtrack to this election? I know my music taste and trust me, nobody wants any of it as an official election soundtrack.

What would you most like to change about the world in 2018? For 2018, I really hope (without wanting to sound too much like a USA beauty pageant contestant), for a country that works together for a better future. There is so much hate everywhere you look lately, and I think the world could use a bit of positivity.

Who would your dream Prime Minister be? It's got to be Louis Theroux.

@sammy.tattoo

Holly Rowley, 18

Where are you from? Liverpool.

What do you do? Create.

How do you feel about this election? I figure there's no point in worrying about it until we know for definite who will be leading our country for the next four years. So for now, neutral, but not very hopeful.

Who are you supporting and why? I'm supporting Labour because Jeremy seems like a down to earth dude, and also because I agree with them on a lot of issues.

What's the most important political issue for you and your friends? I think at the moment, the state of the mental health services offered in this country. I'm passionate about people getting support when they're struggling, and this is gradually being made harder to do.

What song would you choose as the official soundtrack to this election? The End, The Doors. I like end of the world tunes.

What would you most like to change about the world in 2018? Less hatred and hostility, the weapons industry abolished, no ignorance, and promotion of inner peace and love.

Who would your dream Prime Minister be? Someone cool like Lauryn Hill, poetically intellectual and politically inclusive.

@hllyr

Nawal Hassan, 17

Where are you from? Liverpool.

What do you do? GCSEs.

How do you feel about this election? I don't know anything about the election.

Who are you supporting and why? Labour.

What song would you choose as the official soundtrack to this election? DJ Khaled, I'm the One.

What would you most like to change about the world in 2018? Racism.

Who would your dream Prime Minister be? Me.

Allie Davies, 22

Where are you from? Liverpool.

What do you do? Fashion blogging and marketing.

How do you feel about this election? Hopeful. We can surprise the Tories, but we need everyone to go out and vote.

Who are you supporting and why? Labour, because they care about us. They care about young people and they care about Liverpool, a city Thatcher left to rot.

What's the most important political issue for you and your friends? Mental health care. I've seen funding cut before my own eyes and people are dying. It's awful. People have to remember anyone can suffer with their mental health at any time.

What song would you choose as the official soundtrack to this election? Blink-182, Family Reunion -- in reference to the Tories.

What would you most like to change about the world in 2018? More opportunities and better rights for women across the world.

Who would your dream Prime Minister be? Jezza Corbyn.

@allie_davies

Scott Murphy, 23

Where are you from? Liverpool.

What do you do? I study biomedical science and for work I'm a waiter.

How do you feel about this election? It's a strange thing to see figures of how many people (predominantly under 24-year-olds) don't vote or aren't registered. It's not about being adept at understanding policies and politics. This is YOUR future, research, form an opinion and vote!

Who are you supporting and why? I'm supporting Labour. Being from Liverpool -- a city that was dismissed and left to rot and fester when Thatcher was in power -- I can't help but draw comparisons to the Thatcherite totalitarianism with which May is leading the country.

What's the most important political issue for you and your friends? Recognising the immensity and acting on climate change. The polar ice-caps are melting faster than ever. Plenty of other factors are grinding us ever closer to the 'tipping point' in which things can not be restored or reversed.

What song would you choose as the official soundtrack to this election? Nirvana, Smells Like Teen Spirit.

What would you most like to change about the world in 2018? I'd like to see politicians take greater steps to ensure better education in regards to mental health in schools. I believe everyone will suffer from it to some degree at one point in their life, therefore being taught how to recognise and control episodes of it could help potentially save lives and also remove a lot of the stigma surrounding it.

Who would your dream Prime Minister be? Paris Hilton. Always.

@_scottmurphy

Sophie Lockwood, 19

Where are you from? Wallasey.

What do you do? I'm an art student.

How do you feel about this election? Terrified to be honest.

Who are you supporting and why? Labour.

What's the most important political issue for you and your friends? Acceptance of minorities.

What song would you choose as the official soundtrack to this election? Green Day, Troubled Times.

What would you most like to change about the world in 2018? Less killing, more unity.

Who would your dream Prime Minister be? Jeremy Corbyn.

Sherrie Austin, 20

Where are you from? Warrington.

What do you do? I sell pizza.

How do you feel about this election? Quietly optimistic.

Who are you supporting and why? Labour, not particularly Corbyn. I'm all about fair and equal opportunities.

What's the most important political issue for you and your friends? I grew up in foster care, so ensuring minimal cuts to funding is important.

What song would you choose as the official soundtrack to this election? D:Ream, Things Can Only Get Better.

What would you most like to change about the world in 2018? I would like people to do all things with kindness.

Who would your dream Prime Minister be? Snoop Dogg.

@cheridevilryillustrations

Sophia Amirah Saleh, 18

Where are you from? Liverpool.

What do you do? Student.

How do you feel about this election? Safe to say it's a bit all over the place. The people aren't satisfied with most of the choices so just choose the most relevant to them. Which is just a reflection of today's political system.

Who are you supporting and why? I'm voting for Labour and I wouldn't second guess this. I've spoken to a lot of people all ages about their decisions and their main concern is they don't want to support Jeremy Corbyn. When you vote for a party you don't have to always vote in support of the leader. The two main political parties are the Conservatives and the Labour Party, and to me Labour always has and always will appeal to me because they are on the side of the oppressed. They take into account the working class, the students who are just trying to achieve something in life.

What's the most important political issue for you and your friends? Health, education and worker's rights are the main things right now.

What song would you choose as the official soundtrack to this election? Pink Floyd, Time.

What would you most like to change about the world in 2018? I'd like the media to properly use its position in a positive, beneficial way and swerve abusing it and manipulating the people.

Who would your dream Prime Minister be? Someone who's bothered about sustaining the future and not sustaining their wallet -- like Bez from the Happy Mondays.

@synthesizersophia