meet the young london designers selected for newgen 2017

It's fitting that on the day we share the first peek insi-De our Creativity Issue, a partnership with photographer Tim Walker celebrating the new generation of fashion designers, models, artists and musicians who make our great city tick, the BFC announce its epic NEWGEN news that fifteen emerging designers are set to receive NEWGEN support for the year ahead.

The initiative's new format is focused on celebrating the incredible pool of design talent that bubbles out of the capital's cocktail of creativity. Drink up. Alongside existing NEWGEN designers Cottweiler, Kiko Kostadinov, Liam Hodges, Phoebe English MAN, Marta Jakubowski, Molly Goddard, Paula Knorr, Sadie Williams and Wales Bonner who all continue to receive support, Charles Jeffrey LOVERBOY, Halpern, Nicholas Daley, Richard Malone and A-COLD-WALL* will receive NEWGEN support for the first time. This season's One to Watch support has been awarded to Central Saint Martins grad Richard Quinn and he'll be given exhibition space in the LFW Designer Showrooms at The Store Studios this September.

"To be able to select NEWGEN for both womenswear and menswear side by side this year has given the scheme a panoramic overview of London's strength as a centre-point of young innovation," Sarah Mower MBE, BFC Ambassador for Emerging Talent and Chair of the NEWGEN committee explains. We have all been energised to see a surge of diverse talents from so many backgrounds whose focussed individuality inspires us."

From Alexander McQueen to Simone Rocha, Christopher Kane to Christopher Shannon and J.W.Anderson to Marques'Almeida, NEWGEN sponsorship has acted as a promotional launch pad for London's designers to go take on the world. Since its inception in 1993, it continually evolves and continues to excite. Here's to the Class of 2017.

