meet the super sexy, super talented cast of skins in 2009

Skins the series was launched on Channel 4 in January 2007 as an innovative and exciting alternative to other mediocre teen dramas, and quicker than a bullet has become to mean a great deal more than that - especially to its core demographic. Often controversial, sometimes raw but always real, Skins continues to broach topics and taboos typical of teenage life, including drink/drugs/sex/sexuality and violence. The success of the series can be attributed to the acting standard and quality of writing, with the producers choosing young talent with an understanding of who their target audience is. Not since the early days of Grange Hill have young people been able to look at the television screens and see such an honest reflection of their culture. They are rebuilding the skyline of the genre. With the cast of series one and two, known as the first generation, embracing life after the show (three words: 'Dev', 'Slumdog' and 'Patel'), Skins has etched itself a reputation as a farmyard on which the best of fresh British talent is reared. In an exclusive shoot, the cast from series 3 and upcoming series 4 prove the kids are more than alright.

Jack O'Connell

Name: Jack O'Connell Age: 18 Describe yourself... Sound, I reckon What are you wearing? Puma trainers, the rest belongs to the photo people Favourite film? Shawshank Redemption Record? Don Letts Presents The Mighty Trojan Sound Best ever i-Dea? The hippies were right In times of The Credit Crunch, what advice would you pass on to friends or family? Do one, the country's a mess Do you enjoy the attention Skins has brought you? Yeah man Given your experience of being a teenager how accurate is Skins? Exaggerated in place for the sake of entertainment, bear in mind we're trying to relate to a whole generation with eight characters If you could play any part what would it be? Elvis

Lily Loveless

Name: Lily Loveless Age: 19 Describe yourself... Laughable, sleepy, hungry, dopey, relaxed What are you wearing? Boat shoes, leggings, top and jean-jacket Hidden talents? Ballet Dream interview? The legendary Michael Caine Favourite book? The Lovely Bones Film? Romeo and Juliet Record? Into the Groove, Madonna Shop? A Bathing Ape or KFC Best ever i-Dea? To be an actor - could also be my worst idea! In times of The Credit Crunch, what advice would you pass on to friends or family? Watch more TV and go to Wetherspoons for cheap drinks Given your experience of being a teenager how accurate is Skins? It's based on real stories, but needs to be exciting as it's an entertainment show on TV If you could play any part what would it be? A nutter

Kaya Scodelario

Name: Kaya Scodelario Age: 17 Describe yourself... Brazil, Camden, fun, spontaneous, talkative What are you wearing? Denim skinny jeans and a crop-top Hidden talents? I speak fluent Portuguese Dream interview? Arnold Schwarzenegger Favourite book Time Traveller's Wife by Audrey Niffenegger Film? Face Off Record? Electric Feel by MGMT Shop? McDonalds Best ever i- Dea? Learning not to worry about what other people think and build my self- confidence In times of The Credit Crunch, what advice would you pass on to friends or family? Instead of Birthday presents just give someone a fun day Do you enjoy the attention Skins has brought to you? I've met some cool people so, yes If you could play any part what would it be? Arnold Schwarzenegger's love interest

Ollie Barbieri

Name: Ollie Barbieri Age: 17 What are you wearing? My favourite Nike Bs, a pair of jeans I threw on this morning and a grey shirt Hidden talents? I can do an impression of Chewbacca, if that counts Dream interview? Johnny Depp, because he is amazing in Fear and Loathing Favourite book? The Long Walk by Slavomir Rawicz Film? Shawshank Redemption Record? So What, Miles Davis Shop? Drop Records Best ever i-Dea? Most of my ideas are terrible In times of The Credit Crunch, what advice would you pass on to friends or family? Spend all of your money and blame the recession Do you enjoy the attention Skins has brought you? Sort of. It can get annoying, especially when you're not feeling up to it

Merveille Lukeba

Name: Merveille Lukeba Age: 19 What are you wearing? Nike cartoon T-shirt and denim jeans Favourite film? Man on Fire Shop? Ed Hardy In times of The Credit Crunch, what advice would you pass on to friends or family? Save your money Do you enjoy the attention Skins has brought you? Yeah, it's fine If you could play any part what would it be? Prince Charles

Megan Prescott

Name: Megan Prescott Age: 17 Describe yourself... Creative, loyal, short, loud, slow What are you wearing? Jean leggings, white vest and Reebok classics Hidden talents? Drumming Dream interview? Bruce Willis and Julia Roberts Favourite book? P.S. I Love You Film? Clueless Record? Rompin' Shop, Vybz Kartel Shop? Kurt Geiger Best ever i-Dea? I have the best ideas for adverts all the time. I'm in the wrong industry In times of The Credit Crunch, what advice would you pass on to friends or family? Spend your coins, it saves money and it pisses off the shop assistant! Do you enjoy the attention Skins has brought you? When the attention is from fit young guys I don't mind at all! Given your experience of being a teenager how accurate is Skins? Very exaggerated, but sometimes very accurate If you could play any part what would it be? Someone's long-lost daughter in Desperate Housewives

Luke Pasqualino

Name: Luke Pasqualino Age: 19 Describe yourself... Italian, fun, impressionist What are you wearing? Fred Perry polo, ripped skinny jeans, Nike high-tops Hidden talents? Balloon animals Favourite book? Richard Branson's autobiography Film? Pursuit of Happiness Record? Ain't No Sunshine, Bill Withers Shop? All Saints Best ever i-Dea? Playing pranks on Ollie! In times of The Credit Crunch, what advice would you pass on to friends or family? Curb your spending Mama Do you enjoy the attention Skins has brought you? Yeah, it's a huge compliment being asked for photos and autographs when recognised Given your experience of being a teenager how accurate is Skins? Very! I know people like all of the characters If you could play any part what would it be? James Bond or Alfie