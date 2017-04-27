​meet the dancing superstar of selena gomez’s spanking new video

While you may not be familiar with his name, you might well be acquainted with Nathan Mitchell's work. As good looking as he is talented, he was the dancing devil in Frank Ocean's mind-blowing video for Nikes and the devilishly good dancer (and Kate Moss's on-screen lover) in Charlotte Tilbury's Scent Of A Dream campaign. Now you can catch the Seattle-born, model-dancer-choreographer shaking some moves in Selena Gomez and Kygo's video for It Ain't Me, in which Nathan gets into a motorbike accident, slips into a coma, and dreams about his one true love (Victoria's Secret Angel and ultimate dreamboat Georgia Fowler) as he dances his way back into the world of the living. Fresh from motorbike-gate, we caught up with the dynamite dancer to talk moves, Mossy, and Nathan's mum.

Tell us a bit about yourself and where you grew up?

I grew up in Seattle. I spent my weekdays at my mom's dance studio and my weekends with my dad producing punk rock and grunge shows.

How would you describe what you do?

I'd like to say that I'm an artist. My main medium is movement and choreography. I do it because it opens up doors to directing and various other jobs… it's all I know.

Did you always know what you wanted to be when you were younger?

No. I wanted to be a spy.

How and where did you hone your craft?

My mum opened a dance studio when I was two-years-old. I lived there basically; she encouraged me to get into the professional world at an early age and train with working artists. That's probably had the biggest impact on me.

What was the moment that you finally realised that this was something you wanted to do seriously?

Dancing and movement have always been serious to me. I'm a big lover and critic when it comes to movement art; it's always been a part of me.

What's been your career highlight so far?

Being asked to creative direct and conceptualise an installation for McQ. Anytime I've gotten to work with Tyrone Lebon; he's sexy! And most definitely anytime I've gotten to work with Kate Moss.

If you could dance with anyone in the world dead or alive who would it be and why?

I'd like to walk circles and smoke cigarettes with Bob Fosse, or tap dance with Gregory Hines.

What was it like working on the new Selena Gomez video?

It's always a pleasure and super easy to work on anything Phillip Lopez does. He's one of the few people that moves the camera with an artist, so everything is second nature.

What's the best/worst piece of advice anyone has ever shared with you?

The best -- get a good therapist. The worst -- get a 9 to 5.

What advice would you give to anyone hoping to follow in your footsteps?

Stop waiting for handouts. Fuck what anyone thinks. Walk through the uncomfortable.

Why is creativity more important than ever?

Because planet earth is a giant shithole. Breathing is worth nothing if you aren't creating things that change the way people feel.

What do you stand for?

Burning down the bullshit to get to the truth.

What are your hopes for the future?

For the world -- liberty and justice for all. For me -- health insurance.