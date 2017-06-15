meet the coolest kids from tokyo, straight up

This article was originally published by i-D Japan.

Yuki wears red bra top Valentino. T-shirt and skirt are the model's own.

Yuki Beniya, artist

What kind of place is Tokyo?

A chaotic one.

What do you want to convey to the rest of the world?

Cross boundaries. Humans create too many boundaries. Time, people, living creatures, we're all living in commodity within the self-created boundaries. Maybe breaking down all those boundaries is what humanity needs most right now.

Takuma wears jacket Maison Kitsune. T-shirt Fred Perry x Raf Simons. Jeans and belt are the model's own.

Takuma Fujie, 21, actor

What kind of place is Tokyo?

It's a place that makes you develop good eyes, because there's a lot of fakes.

What do you want to convey to the rest of the world?

The best thing is to have fun. A person not laughing is boring.

Miki wears choker Facetasm. Jumper See by Chloé.

Miki Ehara, 21, model

What kind of place is Tokyo?

[A place where] everyone's so busy that it makes it difficult to relax.

What do you want to convey to the rest of the world?

I wish for earthquakes and terrorism to disappear.

Morgan wears jacket Facetasm. T-shirt Acne studios. Earrings and pants are model's own.

*Ed. note: Morgan's name was printed incorrectly in i-D Japan No.3, p.57. Please accept our sincere apology.

Morgan, 21, model

What kind of place is Tokyo?

A place of new encounters.

What do you want to convey to the rest of the world?

I want to make fashion more exciting with everyone.

Erino wears blouson Diesel. Pants and belt Y-3. Top is the model's own.

Erino Makiya, painter

How would you express yourself in one phrase?

Free.

What kind of place is Tokyo?

All in all, it's the all.

Bunta wears vest Versace. Sunglasses, earrings, and choker are the model's own.

Bunta Shimizu, 19, student and model

Where do you often hang out?

The Four-Eyed, [a clothing store] in Shinjuku.

Which person should we give an ear to right now?

A trustworthy person close to you. That would be different for each person, but I think one should give an ear to the person they trust the most.

Aki wears jacket and trousers Diesel Black Gold. T-shirt, socks, and shoes are the model's own.

Akitaka Nakata, 22, bar owner

from Chiba

How would you express yourself in one phrase?

Alcohol.

What kind of place is Tokyo?

A fun place with a lot of friends.

Natsumi wears dress Facetasm. Top is the model's own.

Natsumi Sekine, 19, student and model

What kind of place is Tokyo?

A place where dreams come true.

What do you want to convey to the rest of the world?

We need to understand the importance of seeing things with our own eyes. I also do photography, and there is greatness in printed photos that can't be communicated through screens.

Ayumi wears sweatshirt Stussy Women. Earrings Shihara. Earrings, inner top, pants, sneakers, and socks are the model's own.

Ayumi Turnbull, 18

What do you do?

Self-discovery.

How would you express yourself in one phrase?

Awkward.

What would be a dream come true for you?

I wish New Zealand was closer to Japan.

What kind of place is Tokyo?

A place where there's so many people.

Where do you often hang out?

Canada.

What do you want to convey to the rest of the world?

Be yourself.

Inru wears jacket Ann Demeulemeester. Tank top Y-3. Belt Versus Versace. Earrings, skirt, and boots are the model's own.

Inru Kobayashi, 24

What kind of place is Tokyo?

A foreign land.

What do you want to convey to the rest of the world?

Recognise the little [pieces of] happiness around you. In today's world, it's all about your phone, social media, and the internet, and we're overlooking the unordinary occurrences in our everyday lives. We're not seeing the good things around us.

Kiki wears shirt Levi's. Dress Rag & Bone. T-shirt and pants are the model's own.

Kiki, 18

What kind of place is Tokyo?

A period of adolescence, beauty, and ugliness.

What do you want to convey to the rest of the world?

Stop and "just exist." We, in part, lack the actual sensation of "rawness," myself included. So we over-pursue this "rawness" and don't blend in with the normal public, the general. But that's where we learn the truth and feel our own pathos, and that's what I want to share with other humans on Earth. Because I love people. Human love.