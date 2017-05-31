meet sam collet, the 18-year-old rick owens' model with alopecia

Sam Collet's favourite saying in the whole wide world is "Sic Parvis Magna", which, roughly translated from Latin, means 'From small things comes greatness'. The words themselves pretty much sum up much of Sam's life. Growing up in the Surrey suburbs, Sam spent his childhood staring at the London skyline from the top of a great big hill.

But like a Fruit Loop in a world of Cheerios, Sam has always stood out from the crowd. At four years old he developed alopecia due to anxiety, losing his hair completely by the age of 13. With his greyish blue eyes, porcelain skin, and angular features, Sam's beauty is wonderfully unique. When it comes to greatness, however, looks have nothing to do with it. Indeed it's how Sam carries himself; his confidence, his innate charm, and general curiosity about life that makes him so unique.

Where some might crumble at the first hurdle, Sam is the first to take the leap. Instead of constantly hiding his head under hats, he embraced his alopecia. Since then, Sam has gone on to accomplish even greater things, from getting a black belt in karate to becoming one of Rick Owens' most treasured muses.

We caught up with Sam to talk about feeling beautiful.

What was it like having alopecia so young?

Well, when I was around 13 or 14 all my hair started to fall out; I started to feel really self-conscious about how people would view me and what they would assume was going on with me.

How did you overcome that?

One day I decided that I could not be bothered with the hats and hiding what was happening. People didn't react the way I was expecting, everyone was surprisingly understanding, or concerned if I was ok. Lots of people said that they wouldn't have been able to cope the same way I did, because I just took it on the chin and said, "This is who I am now, so let's roll with it."

What did you want to be when you were younger?

I always wanted to be a firefighter, the whole helping people thing really won me over. After a few years I changed my mind, but I have never lost that want to help people.

How did you get into modelling?

I was spotted by Anna Shillinglaw of MiLK Management in Waitrose of all places, I was with my mum at the time. Anna parked her trolley in front of ours and asked me if I had ever done any modelling before. I obviously said no. She handed my mum and I her business card and told me to take a look at her website and if I liked the look of it, then to drop them an email and so we did. From there, one thing led to another and, well here I am, almost two years later.

What does modelling mean to you?

Before I started modelling it didn't mean anything much. I never thought I could do it. It was a completely unknown world, almost like walking into Narnia for the first time. It's eventually become like second nature to me. Now I love it and all the adventure it brings.

How has modelling altered how you view yourself?

I used to be incredibly self-conscious about what I looked like from the neck down body wise because of how skinny I am, but when I started modelling, that all completely changed. I didn't see myself as this skinny kid that needed to cover himself up all time. Instead it made me feel proud about how I look. I no longer care what other people think of my skinny legs or my pale skin, it's all part of what makes me, well, me.

What advice would you give to young people wishing to follow in your footsteps?

I would tell them not to be afraid of where they come from or what they look like -- give it a shot. You shouldn't feel a need to follow anyone, instead you should feel the want or the need to forge your own path and do what you want to do.

Diversity in casting has become part of the cultural conversation in a way it never has before. Why do you think this is?

Personally, I think that this is because society is constantly evolving and growing. Sure, you get a few people who are stuck in the past, but that just isn't the way it should be. Anyone should be allowed to go to a casting or to be a model because at the end of the day you shouldn't rule someone out just because they may not be a certain skin colour or a certain sexuality, that shouldn't make a difference.

What does beauty mean to you?

I always felt that for someone to be beautiful they didn't have to look amazing, but instead they had to be happy with what they look like. I went out to America last year with my dad and my older brother. We drove from San Francisco up to Lake Tahoe and on the way we drove on a road that was on the edge of a cliff. You could see for miles, there were mountains, forests, the lake. That, for me, was what I consider beauty.

When do you feel most beautiful?

When I am wearing a flannel shirt, because I love them and find them incredibly comfortable.

