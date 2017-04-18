meet paris' next generation of models

About

      Proud, unique, present: these bright young things transcend the clichés of French femininity. This new generation of fashion is beautiful, because it is in the image of the world.

      Justine wears top and jeans Saint Laurent. 

      Luz wears jacket Diesel Black Gold. Bra 3.1 Philip Lim. Shorts Léa Peckre. 

      Rose wears jacket Chloé. 

      Mae wears suit Fendi. Belt vintage. 

      Noémie wears top Gucci. 

      Mae wears dress Lemaire. Skirt Isabel Marant. Boots Hermès. Rose wears dress Marni. Socks and boots Paco Rabanne. 

      Rawi wears coat Miu Miu. Belt vintage. 

      Mariam wears leggings, turtleneck, skirt, and bag Louis Vuitton. Jacket vintage. 

      Camille wears top Céline. Pants 3.1 Phillip Lim. Socks Off-White. Boots Gucci. 

      Irene wears overalls Carhartt WIP. Earrings Kenzo. 

      Photography Erick Faulkner

      Styling Xenia May Settel

      Make-up Tiina Roivainen

      Hair Chiao Chenet

      Production Mayli Grouchka

      Styling assistance Ewa Kluczenko and Lorette Colé Duprat

      Models Justine at Women. Luz, Mariam, and Noémie at Viva. Rose and Iren at Girl. Mae at Marylin. Rawi and Camille at Elite. 

