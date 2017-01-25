mariah carey and yg are apparently collaborating on an ‘anthem for women’

Mariah Carey has had a tough few months: she broke up with her Australian billionaire fiancé James Packer and was publicly mocked for her troubled New Year's Eve performance. But it appears she's turning her pain into something positive, by collaborating with LA rapper YG on "an anthem for women overcoming harsh breakups." While further information is still hazy, it's rumoured that the track will premiere during the season finale of Mariah's World, her don't-call-it-a-reality-tv-show docu-series.

Sources have stated the song and video were completed within 24 hours last Saturday, a claim seemingly backed up when TMZ spotted the pair celebrating on Sunday night — although Mariah hardly needs an excuse to treat herself.

Considering the singer's impressive archive of songs inspired by heartache, we shouldn't be too surprised by this latest effort. Always Be My Baby, Butterfly, Crybaby and We Belong Together are all iconic break up tracks, not to mention humanity's greatest artistic achievement: 1999's Heartbreaker with Jay Z.