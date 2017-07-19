manolo blahnik's documentary promises to be surprisingly funny

This article was originally published by i-D Australia.

A good fashion film makes for the perfect Sunday afternoon watch, and recently, the cinematic world has been blessed with an exceptionally good run of high fashion documentaries. See: Dior and I, Bill Cunningham, Iris, and now Manolo: The Boy Who Made Shoes for Lizards. The trailer for the new feature-length documentary was released last week, and oh, it looks good.

The trailer shares tiny glimspes of beautiful Manolo Blahnik shoes in every colour, style and pattern you could image. "I was not a very quiet boy," says Blahnik, now 74, "Never was, never will be." Director Michael Roberts promises to wrap glamour, drama, and intermittent one-liners into a film that will satisfy the craving for visual perfection inside us all. Plus, it's set to feature a myriad of high-profile interviewees, including Anna Wintour, Paloma Picasso, Candace Bushnell, Jamie Preto, Rihanna, Naomi Campbell, and more.

Manolo: The Boy Who Made Shoes for Lizards will premier in New York and LA on 15 September. It will then have a limited release in major cities globally throughout September and October.