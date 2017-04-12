major lazer, nicki minaj and partynextdoor are stuck to their phones in new video

As anyone who's ever been to a party/brunch/anywhere will know, it's easy to feel like you're just talking to the back of the phone of the friend you were meant to be hanging out with. Major Lazer, PARTYNEXTDOOR, and Nicki Minaj get this. And then take it one step further in their just released music video for Run Up.

The video showcases an epic party -- so far, so normal, given that the tune is an absolute summer banger and will inevitably soundtrack many a sun 'n' sweat drenched night this year. The catch is that literally everyone there is also glued to their cell phone, in a weirdly recognisable fashion that is equal parts hilarious and terrifying. It's funny 'cause it's true.

Even the loading wheel of death makes a cameo, which will probably bring on a bout of anxiety that forces you to pause video just to check its not actually your computer playing up as per usual (guilty). So go forth and press play on the summer saturated clip. And once you've finished watching, don't forget to look up and actually join the party too.