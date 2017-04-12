lucky blue smith, anwar hadid and sofia richie star in tommy jeans' spring 2017 campaign

Shot in a sun-kissed corner of Los Angeles by Instagram influencer Bryant Eslava, i-D fave and Tommy Jeans campaign regular Lucky Smith, is joined by Gigi and Bella's brother Anwar Hadid, and Lionel Richie's daughter Sofia. The result is a triptych of talent that flexes the digital power and influence of our feeds while playing with our nostalgia for the 90s. As logomania meets fandoms, Americana meets celebrity, icons of then and now collide.

"The Tommy Jeans capsule is about blending our 90s heritage and iconic styles from our archives with exciting pop culture influences from today," Tommy Hilfiger explains. "Lucky Blue Smith, Anwar Hadid and Sofia Richie represent the youthful, rebellious spirit at the heart of the campaign, and bring fresh new edge to the denim classics offered in the collection. Looking back on this era reminds me of some incredible memories - from our first collaborations with musicians and celebrities to our continued passion to celebrate pop culture."

It's a tradition that continues today. A quick scroll through #TommyJeans sees the likes of Gigi and Bella Hadid, Zayn Malik, Suki and Immy Waterhouse, Jourdan Dunn, Caroline Vreeland, Nash Grier and so many more, in washed out denim and hues of red, white and blue. As the collection lands in stores today, we share an exclusive peek at the campaign below...