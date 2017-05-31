loved you yesterday, love you still, always have, always will

Tia wears shirt The Kooples Sunrise. Jewellery model's own. Nadine wears shirt The Kooples. Hat and jewellery model's own.

Tia Simon Campbell, 25 & Nadine Davis, 21

How did you first meet? T: As a last minute favour for a mutual friend, I was roped into 'acting' on the set of a pretty dire first year uni film project Nadine was directing, which has thankfully never seen the light of day! N: I stalked T online for a couple years and then we bumped into each other on a music video set and the rest is history. What was your first impression of each other? T: PENG TING. N: I just really wanted to know her.

What was the first date you went on? T: A LOL cats exhibition. N: We went to a shitty Turkish restaurant in New Cross and desperately avoided eye contact.

What's the most romantic thing you've done for each other? T: She bought me 20 bottles of elderflower cordial for my birthday. N: I proposed in Berghain once.

How would you describe yourselves in three words? T: Supportive, creative and unapologetic. N: Playful, Ambitious, Passionate.

How would you describe each other? T: She's sensitive, perceptive and incredibly wise. N: Peng ting.

What do you love most about each other? T: Being so creatively in tune and having the privilege of creating safe spaces for the QTIPOC community through BBZ with my favourite person in the world. N: Her strength and kindness.

What is love? T: Her tolerating my morning breath.

What are your hopes and dreams for the future? T: To grow as individuals, as a couple and as a community. H: To bun Babylon.

Tia wears shirt The Kooples Sunrise. Jeans, bra and jewellery model's own. Nadine wears shirt The Kooples. Jeans model's own. Hat and jewellery model's own.

Donnika wears suit The Kooples. All jewellery and shoes model's own. Ed wears top The Kooples Sunrise.

Donnika Kathleen Anderson, 23 & Ed Phillips, 24

How did you first meet? D: He was working in a pop up shop in London (but living in Berlin) and I knew the girl who he was working with so I went to lunch with her then ended up chilling in the shop with them the rest of the afternoon. E: I was living in Berlin, but came to London to work and we met in the shop I was working at.

What was your first impression of each other? D: I thought he was super cool and intriguing but I didn't think too much about it because I thought he'd never be into me. E: I was hypnotised -- coolest and sweetest girl I ever saw. What was the first date you went on? A picnic in Donnika's garden.

What was the first date you went on? D: I made him a picnic in my garden.

What's the most romantic thing you've done for each other? D: He moved back to England for me and I moved to Devon for the summer for him. E: Moved back to the UK to be together.

How would you describe yourselves in three words? D: Deeply in love. E: Deeply in love.

How would you describe each other? D: Beautiful on the inside and out, caring, loyal so talented and extremely patient with me haha. E: My best friend.

What do you love most about each other? D: How loved and safe he always makes me feel. I also love his tattoos and photography. E: It's hard to explain that.

What is love? D: I think there are lots of types of love so it would take too long to break it down.

What are your hopes and dreams for the future? D: Working and creating together. Maybe owning a surf shop, having a library and a 24 carot gold engagement ring (#Jokingnotjoking). E: Continue creating together. Pursue my photography, work as hard as possible and not be broke.

Donnika wears suit The Kooples. All jewellery and shoes model's own. Ed wears top and trousers The Kooples Sunrise. Shoes model's own.

Kacion wears shirt The Kooples Sunrise. Jeans The Kooples. Elijah wears shirt and jeans The Kooples Sunrise. Chain and briefs model's own.

Kacion Cole Luke Mayers, 21 & Elijah Osagie, 28

What was your first impression of each other? K: He has such a inviting smile and the worst of Air Forces ever. E: He was really cute and innocent, he was over analysing an iPhone case in the shopping centre and all I could do was watch and smile.

What was the first date you went on? K: He met me after he finished work and we had a quick Nandos. E: We went to Nandos.

What's the most romantic thing you've for each other? K: He came out for me which was completely random but super cute. E: I had an interview and afterwards KC met me with a bottle of wine and two crystal glasses. E: I had an interview and afterwards KC met me with a bottle of wine and two crystal glasses.

How would you describe yourselves in three words? K: Friendly, dramatic, iconic. E: Calm, sensitive, philosophical.

How would you describe each other? K: Good hearted, thick headed, Nigerian Af. E: KC is annoying and wants everything his way, but very caring and goes out his way to show me he cares and loves me.

What do you love most about each other? K: He always has my back. Super supportive and loyal which makes up for how annoying he is. E: I love his youthful soul, very energetic. He also has the cutest face ever.

What is love? K: The most beautiful burden. E: It is what brings out the true nature of ourselves.

What are your hopes and dreams for the future? K: Good question. E: A more united world were love and life is the goal, not confusion and death.

Kacion wears shirt The Kooples Sunrise. Elijah wears shirt The Kooples Sunrise.

Mike wears shirt The Kooples Sunrise. Onnika wears jacket The Kooples Sunrise.

Mike Theory, 23 & Okimi Nine, 20

How did you first meet? M: We first met properly at a Costa Coffee in Camden.

What was your first impression of each other? M: I literally thought she was perfect from the moment I saw her. O: Funny shy dude, but he has the most amazing eyes.

What was the first date you went on? M: We walked around Camden getting to know each other. O: Camden Town, we walked around talking endlessly about stuff I don't remember now.

What's the most romantic thing you've done for each other? M: We went to the Helliot steakhouse at the Hippodrome Casino and it was kinda like being in a James Bond movie. O: Couples massage then dinner at a French restaurant.

How would you describe yourselves in three words? M: Care Free Living. O: Super duper wonderful. O: Creative bean, always coming up with new things and trying them out.

How would you describe each other? M: Positive, creative, caring.

What do you love most about each other? M: Her smile. O: His eyes.

What is love? M: Baby don't hurt me… Don't hurt me…. no more. O: What he said...

What are your hopes and dreams for the future? M: To establish my clothing line, maybe open up a restaurant and live by the sea. Not sure if I'll come back to making music. O: Open up a café together, maybe by the sea.