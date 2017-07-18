london’s new gen of underground music took lovebox festival by storm

Lovebox is always a reliable place to catch some of music's massive names -- Solange, Frank Ocean, Mac Miller, and Jamie XX ring a bell anyone? It's also pretty good at showcasing the new talent who'll no doubt be taking their spot alongside these heavy hitters soon.

On Saturday, they did just that with the help of XL recordings and their NEW GEN crew. Taking to the NOISEY stage were a selection of tomorrow's grime and underground stars, featuring -- deep breath now -- Yxng Bane, 67, Bonkaz, Tion Wayne, Lotto Boyzz, Belly Squad, Afro B, Renz, Jevon, Yung Fume, Lancey Foux, Fee Gonzales, Brandz & Tizzy, Kenny Allstar, Don E, Daniel OG, and Don E. Phewf.

Daniel OG





Bonkaz

Tion Wayne

Belly Squad

Yung Fume, Kenny Allstar

You should probably school up on these grime and rap names now, as XL Recordings are notoriously good and recognising and cultivating young grime and rap talent, counting the likes of AJ Tracey, Ray BLK, Abra cadabra and Stefflon Don on their roster.

And hey -- don't stress if you missed out. You can catch couple of them (67, NOT3S and RENZ) at Selfridges Music Matters New Gen night this Thursday 20 July, before they become all big and famous and fancy.