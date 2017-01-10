About

      Tish Weinstock 10 January 2017

      louis vuitton wants to whisk you away to japan for its cruise collection

      Next stop: the land of the rising sun.

      louis vuitton wants to whisk you away to japan for its cruise collection
      louis vuitton cruise 17 in rio

      First Monaco and Palm Springs and then Rio de Janeiro last May, Louis Vuitton took us on a whirlwind trip across the globe for each of its cruise collections. Now the iconic French brand has its sights set on the land of the rising sun, a move that seems most natural given the house's ties with Japan. In fact the connection dates back to the end of the 19th century: the mon (family crest) inspirations of the Monogram canvas; Louis Vuitton's first store in Tokyo which opened in 1978; and its many collaborations with contemporary artists such as Takashi Murakami, Yayoi Kusama, Rei Kawakubo and most recently Hiroshi Fujiwara. Where ever will they think of next?

      Louis Vuitton cruise 18 collection will debut on Sunday May 14th

      Text Tish Weinstock

