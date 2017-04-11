louis vuitton unveils collaboration with jeff koons

As someone incredibly wise one rapped, "It takes two to make a thing go right" which couldn't be more true for Louis Vuitton and legendary artist Jeff Koons, who just this morning unveiled one of the coolest collaborations we've seen in a while.

Following on from a series of iconic collabs with some of the most renowned artists of our time (Stephen Sprouse, Takashi Murakami, Richard Prince, Yayoi Kusama and Cindy Sherman, to name but a few), the French fashion house has teamed up with the New York-based artist on a dreamy collection of bags and accessories.

Based around Koons' iconic Gazing Ball series, a collection of large-scale, hand-painted reproductions of old masters, Koons has selected a handful of artworks to be transposed onto a range of much loved Louis Vuitton products, and emblazoned with the name of the original artist.

In another twist, Koons has also been invited to reconfigure the famous Louis Vuitton Monogram, to bear his own initials - a radical departure for the House, which has never previously allowed the iconic monogram to be reimagined.

As if that wasn't enough, the collection, which launches on 28 April, marks the first chapter in a series of ongoing LV projects with Koons, dedicated to celebrating the possibilities of connection through the great history of art. Stay tuned!

For more information, head to the Louis Vuitton website