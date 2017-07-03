louis vuitton's new campaign stars jaden smith (and his met gala dreads)



Courtesy of Louis Vuitton.

This article was originally published by i-D Australia.

After much teasing from Nicolas Ghesquière, Louis Vuitton has unveiled the Bruce Weber-lensed autumn/winter 17 campaign. Jaden Smith and Riley Keough, the granddaughter of Elvis Presley, star alongside i-D cover girl Natalie Westling, Game of Thrones's Sophie Turner, actor Catherine Deneuve, and French newcomer Kevin Mischel. If Jaden's dreadlocks look familiar, that's because he carried them down the Met Gala red carpet like a bouquet (along with a Beats Pill blasting hip hop).

Sophie and Riley, regulars at Ghesquière's presentations, were in Kyoto in May to watch his cruise show — from the front row, of course.

The all-star autumn/winter 17 lineup proves a worthy followup to the spring/summer 17 campaign, which was also packed full of familiar faces, including Michelle Williams, Adèle Exarchopoulos, and i-D cover star Sasha Lane. Since taking up the creative director post at Louis Vuitton, Ghesquière's casting has proved consistently exciting, memorably appointing luxury's first-ever video game ambassador, the Final Fantasy character Lightning, for spring/summer 16.