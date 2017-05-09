louie banks shoots his new muses

Anto wears all clothing Charles Jeffrey. Boots and corset vintage.

Anto wears all clothing Charles Jeffrey. Tie vintage.

Anto wears all clothing Charles Jeffrey. Underwear model's own.

Anto Lopez, Artist

What would you look like if you were an alien? I would be a shape shifter and a time traveller, so my body would change all the time. But if I was on the earth for I would love to be as tiny as a drop of water but with loads of eyes so I can observe everything and everyone.

What do you talk about when you get your hair cut? Last time I got my haircut I talked about when I travelled around Europe with my friend Manu and her dog Morgan. For two months we carried a raw egg around with us.

What's your proudest moment to date? When I got back to Spain after two months travelling around Europe, the egg wasn't broken.

What would you like to be reincarnated as? A plant with yellow flowers.

What's the best lie you've ever told? I'm straight.

What's your best ever night out? Any night in Spain with my friends. We all bring our instruments and we just play till dawn on the streets, hug each other, and drink and kiss. Once the whole square started dancing around us and police tried to make us stop and they could not reach us because the people around us were like a barrier, so we started walking through Madrid, the whole group, dancing, singing, celebrating our existence.

What's your biggest fear? To be trapped in a dream and not be able to come back to my body.

Charles Jeffrey

What's your proudest moment to date? Seeing my clothes in DSM.

If you could've be born and lived through a different time in history which would you choose? I'd be with Louis XIV in Versailles 1667.

If you could only listen to one album for the rest of your life which would it be? The soundtrack to the film Orlando.

What's your biggest fear? Losing any of my friends *touches wood*

If you could snog any celebrity dead or alive...who and why? Lou Reed, he's so fucking sexy.

Zaina wears all clothing Mimi Wade. Jewellery model's own.

Zaina wears all clothing Mimi Wade. Jewellery model's own.

Zaina wears all clothing Mimi Wade. Jewellery model's own.

Zaina Miuccia, Photographer

If you could snog any celebrity dead or alive...who and why? Definitely Huey P. Newton, my Black Panther prince. And perhaps... Well I wouldn't snog him but Steve Buscemi is sweet. Also that huge warrior looking guy from Game of Thrones, the one with the long hair and slightly cocked eyes.

If you could only wear one outfit for the rest of your life what would it be? It would probably be this new pair of striped pants that I'm obssessed with. They look like pyjamas or like. They're so cozy and balloony and cute and they're Bottega so when people tell me I look homeless I can know in my head they're Bottega and feel less homeless.

What would you look like if you were an alien? You know that 420 ayy lmao alien? That's already me now. So I guess that's what I'd look like if I was an actual alien. Or maybe one of the new Gucci alien creatures. Very me.

If you could be born in a different era what era would it be? The 70s. Or maybe the 60s, so I could experience the 70s too. I'd be a total Pam Grier TBQH.

Mimi Wade

What would you look like if you were an alien? A hybrid between the Lilac Fairy in Peau D'ane, one of the centaurs in Fantasia, and the Pokemon Mew.

If you could only wear one outfit for the rest of your life what would it be The denim panda dress from my spring/summer 17 collection, a pearl necklace my granny gave me, red stockings and some 60s crocodile skin Ferragamo shoes.

What do you talk about when you get your hair cut? My hairdresser is Brazilian and she speaks very little English so we communicate in a kind of improvised sign language.

If you could only listen to one album for the rest of your life which would it be? That is a horrible question! I think if I could only listen to one album for the rest of my life it would drive me insane. A song that I'm not bored of yet despite listening to on repeat is Slide On Me by Frank Ocean and Young Thug, produced by my super talented boyfriend Vegyn :)

If you were on death row what would be your last meal be? Focaccia al Formaggio di Recco, and a peach ice tea.

If you could have any super power what would it be? To breathe underwater.

What would you like to be reincarnated as? Choupette.

Rinawears all clothing Dilara Findikoglu.

Rina wears all clothing Dilara Findikoglu. Boots Natacha Marro.

Rina wears all clothing Dilara Findikoglu.

Rina Sawayama, Musician

What's the last dream that you can remember having? I never remember my dreams :(

What would you most like to change about the world? I would like empathy to be at the heart of everyone's actions.

What would you look like if you were an alien? I would be transparent pink and blue and feel like jelly with different hair depending on my mood.

What would you like to be reincarnated as? A Pyrenean mountain dog.

If there were no laws for 24 hours how would you spend the day? In hiding! Have you seen The Purge?

What's your proudest moment to date? Last summer when I was flown to Japan for a campaign, that was such an incredible experience.

If you could be born in a different time which would be your era? I'd love to have been born in the 80s so that I could have experienced 90s and 00s as a teenager and adult.

If you were on death row what would be your last meal be? A bowl of shoyu ramen, extra noodles with an egg on top.

What has been your hardest challenging moment to date? Studying at Cambridge was really hard, I almost quit so many times.

What's the best night out you've ever had? Always in Tokyo. We got wasted in an all-you-can-drink karaoke booth then bar hopped around Golden Gai before passing out in the middle of pavement. We didn't get harassed or anything, its so safe there.

If you could have any super power what would it be? Flying obviously.

Dilara Findikoglu

What's the last dream that you can remember having? My front tooth was falling off -- apparently it's a good thing!

What would you look like if you were an alien? Silver skin, red eyes, red hair, red clothes.

What would you like to be reincarnated as? I don't want to die.

What's the best lie you've ever told? I'm too honest.

If you could snog any celebrity dead or alive... who and why? Young Jimmy page or young Marilyn Manson.

If you could only listen to one album for the rest of your life which would it be? Black Sabbath, Paranoid.

If you could have any super power what would it be? I wish I could time travel.

If you were on death row what would be your last meal be? All the Turkish food thats exists.

What has been your hardest challenging moment to date? Life is a fucking challenge everyday, that's what makes it fun.

