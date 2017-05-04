lose yourself in the debut music video from future r&b kings, sonder

"Just saw Sonder live for the first time. I am speechless," said one Twitter user who caught their sold out Rough Trade show in NYC last night, and for good reason. Singer Brent Faiyaz and producers Atu and Dpat, all artists and very cool individuals in their own right, have joined musical forces to form Sonder. Inspired by 90s R&B, there's a definite nostalgia that comes with listening to their impressive debut EP, Into, and we've had it on repeat at i-D towers since it dropped three months ago.

Lyrically, the project is a vessel for the things Brent can't say in everyday conversation, "from relationships with women and family to living too fast." Which brings us to today's exclusive. Our favourite track from the release, the down tempo Too Fast is a beautiful song about losing innocence and not caring about tomorrow. For the visuals, the handsome threesome called on director Noah Lee, serial collaborator of Rejjie Snow, and Sara Elgamal who produced Sampha's Blood On Me, for a cinematic reflection on the cycle of life. Venturing through the desert of southern California near to the Mexican border, it follows, according to Noah, "the main character's birth, life, death and then rebirth."

Hi Sonder! Your name refers to the realisation that each random passerby is living a life as vivid and complex as your own. When did you last have a sonder moment?

It hit me during the second day of shooting. Looking at the crew on set, meeting the actor, Amir and his parents, and seeing so many people get involved and take time out of their lives to work on a song we created was surreal.

Tell us something not many people know about you?

It's all laid out in the music. The story will continue to be told in the projects that will come out next.

Which up and coming artists do you love at the moment?

Jorja Smith and Mizan.

What's your ultimate ambition?

To stay true to myself and live and die by my words. Shout out to Sara, Chris, Noah, Amir, and every single one of the crew members who help make this video come to life. Thank you all.