lorde’s new song is about an existential crisis at a party

By now you probably know that Lorde's upcoming second album Melodrama tells the story of a house party over one eventful night. Her latest release Perfect Places appears to usher us into the existential crisis part of the evening: you know, the moment when you look around and are like, I'm everything and I'm nothing and where are my friends and why is my drink empty?

Singing "Spill my guts beneath the outdoor light / It's just another graceless night" she calls back to every Friday night that suddenly starts getting just a little too real. Although she tempers it with "I'm 19 and I'm on fire / But when we're dancing I'm alright," conjuring the comfort of just dancing that confusion away for a few more hours.

While previous tracks Green Light and Liability have tapped into the emotional maelstrom a big night can provide, Perfect Places feels like we're really starting to dissect the pleasure and pain of staying awake 'til sunrise. And yes, while there are flashes of debauchery ("Meet somebody, take 'em home / Let's kiss and then take off our clothes") it's most evocative when mining the strange comfort of partying. The advice "Have another drink, get lost in us / This is how we get notorious, oh" will be familiar to many.

Lorde's first album Pure Heroine was immediately canonised for it's willingness to lend elegant intellectual weight to the feelings pressing on your chest when you're a teen. She demonstrated an ability to elevate moments of adolescent anguish to real piece of poetry. Perfect Places suggest she's doing it again with party culture, and forcing the audience to take note of dismissed moments. House parties are of course about so much more than getting wasted — and no doubt so is Melodrama.