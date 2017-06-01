lorde casually invites her smoothie server to governor's ball

This article was originally published by i-D US.

Sometimes going to work on Memorial Day isn't a total bummer. Sometimes you show up and serve a smoothie to Lorde, who proceeds to slide into your DMs with a follow-up invite to catch her set at Governor's Ball. That's what happened to Ayesha, or @ThatEmely, when one very famous Kiwi walked into her Liquiteria store to grab a Blue Velvet smoothie. From the looks of Lorde's messages, Ayesha only started the gig recently, which makes the invitation a pretty solid testament to her acai-blueberry-whey blending ability.

Funnily enough, it was Lorde who was too shy to pop the big question on the spot, which makes the story all the more adorable. The Melodrama singer even had the foresight to offer Ayesha a plus one — you know, just in case hanging out with one of the coolest pop stars on the planet isn't a major selling point.

Woke up trying to figure out if last night was a dream or real life... pic.twitter.com/IOFrEyxOT8 — Ayesha mangú (@ThatEmely) May 30, 2017

Guess I should go get my glasses bc @lorde is actually taking me to @GovBallNYC !!! https://t.co/oBh5lbHOyc — Ayesha mangú (@ThatEmely) May 30, 2017