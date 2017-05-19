lorde has revealed the tracklist for melodrama

With less than a month to go until Lorde drops her massively anticipated second album Melodrama, the Kiwi star has revealed the record's tracklist on Instagram. The 11-song concept album will unfold over a night at a party, with titles like Sober, Homemade Dynamite and Hard Feelings/Loveless suggesting it was a pretty emotionally-laden evening. Fan are obviously already familiar with the first two singles Green Light and Liability, but Lorde has also been teasing additional tracks at recent gigs — Homemade Dynamite drew particular attention when she played it at Coachella. The rest of the songs remain a very tantalising mystery.
Text Wendy Syfret
Topics:news, music, music news, lorde, melodrama, lorde album, green light, new music