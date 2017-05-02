About

    The VICEChannels

      news Matthew Whitehouse 2 May 2017

      listen to the new harry styles single, sweet creature

      Oh baby. Ahead of his eponymous album release next week, Harry has released another song.

      A post shared by @harrystyles on

      Harry Styles debuted his new single Sweet Creature on Zane Lowe's Beats 1 show this afternoon. The song, taken from his upcoming solo album Harry Styles, sees the former One Direction singer debut a more paired back offering to first release -- the epic, David Bowie influenced Sign of the Times -- with an acoustic take more in the vein of Fleetwood Mac's Landslide or The Beatles' Blackbird. The lyrics, already online, are set to be dissected the world over, with the chorus hook, "Sweet creature, wherever I go, you bring me home," said to be a reference to either a family member, an old flame or perhaps even just a sat nav. Oh, and there's a nice bit of off-mic wailing in the middle eight too. Can't beat a bit of off-mic wailing.

      Read: Harry Styles on music, dating, and those rumours.

      Credits

      Text Matthew Whitehouse

      Connect to i-D’s world! Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

      Topics:news, music, music news, harry styles, sweet creature, sign of the times, one direction

      Recommended

      Connect with i-D

      Most Popular

      comments powered by Disqus

      Today on i-D

      Load More

      featured on i-D

      More Features