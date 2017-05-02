listen to the new harry styles single, sweet creature

A post shared by @harrystyles on May 2, 2017 at 9:35am PDT

Harry Styles debuted his new single Sweet Creature on Zane Lowe's Beats 1 show this afternoon. The song, taken from his upcoming solo album Harry Styles, sees the former One Direction singer debut a more paired back offering to first release -- the epic, David Bowie influenced Sign of the Times -- with an acoustic take more in the vein of Fleetwood Mac's Landslide or The Beatles' Blackbird. The lyrics, already online, are set to be dissected the world over, with the chorus hook, "Sweet creature, wherever I go, you bring me home," said to be a reference to either a family member, an old flame or perhaps even just a sat nav. Oh, and there's a nice bit of off-mic wailing in the middle eight too. Can't beat a bit of off-mic wailing.

