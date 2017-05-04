listen to haim’s new track, want you back

Fresh off the release of Right Now, the lead single off their upcoming album Something To Tell You, Haim have shared a new track. The emotive pop banger Want You Back premiered on BBC Radio 1 on Wednesday, with a promise to "take the fall and the faultiness," and "give you all the love I never gave before I left you." It's a plea for another chance with a lover, and a promise that this time things will be better.

Last week the band dropped the first track since their lauded 2013 debut Days Are Gone. Paul Thomas Anderson directed the clip for Right Now that followed the band during an intimate recording session. Something To Tell You was initially slated for release in 2015, but was pushed back to this year. At the time the band explained, "We write everything, we play everything, and we help produce everything. These things take time, and we refuse to put out anything we're not 100 percent in love with." Going by the tastes we've had so far, the wait will be well worth it.