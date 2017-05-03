listen to cosima’s music for girls to get ready to mixtape

She's good Cosima, isn't she? Born to a German mother and half-Cuban half-Italian father, the young Londoner was one of the twelve faces picked as part of our music class of 2017, winning hearts and minds with her big voice and brooding lyrics (not to mention, 2016's best banger-by-stealth Girls Who Get Ready). Fresh from supporting fellow music class of 2017 alumni Ray BLK, she has a headline gig this evening at London's Bussey Building and to celebrate, we asked the Peckham native for a mixtape of music for girls to get ready to. From Nina Simone to Beyoncé -- well, a smooth jazz version of Beyoncé (cheers, Spotify) -- her only request is that you watch the video for Prince's If I Was Your Girlfriend while you listen. With a voice like that, who are we to argue? Press play and get ready for the show below.

Hello Cosima. How has your 2017 been so far?

Hai! My 2017 has been quite special already. Challenging and liberating, more music making than ever before. Basically 2016 x 100.

What's the most valuable thing you think you've learnt?

If it needs to get done you will find a way to do it. DIY is real y'all ❤

What can concert goers expect from your show this evening?

Minimal small talk, maximum emotions.

And what can listeners expect from your mixtape?

A shoulder to cry on and a hype man rolled into one. First we cry away negativity and by the time we get to the door you're ready to fuck it up.

Finally… Do you have a message for the readers of i-D?

My friend told me "always go where the love is" and I don't think he was wrong.