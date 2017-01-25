lily-rose depp closed chanel in a giant pink wedding gown

Lily-Rose Depp and Chanel have officially taken their relationship to the next level. One month after walking Chanel's 13th Métiers d'Art show at the Ritz Paris in December, Karl Lagerfeld's teen muse has scored the coveted top honour: closing Chanel's Haute Couture show in a very elaborate wedding gown. As is customary, Lily-Rose stepped out arm-in-arm with Kaiser Karl for the designer's final bow. "A dream Chanel haute couture bride!" the 17-year-old wrote on Instagram today. "Can't thank you enough @chanelofficial @karllagerfeld for this beautiful honor." Naturally, she somehow looks effortlessly chic in the colossal 80s prom sleeves, belted peter-pan bodice, and countless layers of candy pink tulle.

It's been almost two years since the daughter of Vanessa Paradis and Johnny Depp nearly broke the internet by appearing as a surprise Chanel guest in 2015. Since then Lily-Rose has landed Chanel campaigns for fragrance and eyewear, rolled dice with Kristen Stewart at Chanel's couture casino — at which Kendall Jenner played the closing bride in a pantsuit — and rummaged through the house's archives for one of last year's best Met Gala looks.

The rest of today's 66 looks ranged from tweed skirt suits to sequin and ostrich feather gowns with cinched waists and plunging necklines — all reflected around the Grand Palais courtesy of a mirrored set inspired by Coco Chanel's own spectacular deco staircase.