lifetime’s britney spears biopic has a trailer

Last year, American television network Lifetime announced they were making a biopic about our favourite 2000s pop princess, Britney Spears. Sure Brit is barely 35, but fans know the singer has been through enough in her life for a few projects. Also, for the record, she wrote Britney Spears' Heart to Heart, a book about her life and experiences, when she was 19.

Britney Ever After tracks her rise to teenage superstardom, her 2007 breakdown and current success. Her relationships with Justin Timberlake and Kevin Federline are also covered. While we're only shown snippets of Natasha Bassett's portrait of the singer, the voice-over gives us a pretty good sense of her version of the pop-starlet's famous southern drawl. It's worth noting this project is unauthorised and was made without the participation of the star or her family. If that doesn't dampen your interest, you can catch the film when it premieres on Lifetime on 18 February.