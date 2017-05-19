liam payne’s new solo single references the one direction split

A post shared by Liam Payne (@liampayne) on May 18, 2017 at 10:07am PDT

Liam Payne has shared his debut solo single and it contains a not exactly blink-and-you'll-miss-it reference to his old band. Co-written by Ed Sheeran and complete with guest verse from Migos main man Quavo, Strip It Down sees the Wolverhampton-born singer wax lyrical about love and fame, with the hip hop-inspired number featuring the lyric, "You know I used to be in 1D, now I'm free".

Payne, of course, follows in the footsteps of fellow bandmates Niall Horan, Harry Styles and Zayn "normal 22-year-old" Malik in pursuing a solo career -- the status of One Direction currently described as "on hiatus" [i.e. broken up forever and ever until the end of time]. He recently described the solo output of Styles as "not my sort of music" in an interview with Music Choice, a comment that is in no way connected to generating publicity around the release of his single. Have a listen to Strip That Down below.

Read: How deep is your love? Fandom in the 21st century.