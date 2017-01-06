liam hodges shares his autumn/winter 17 afterparty mixtape

He might literally be about to show his new collection as part of London Men's Fashion Week, but that didn't stop our mate Liam Hodges from taking time to make us a mixtape. "It's a mixture of songs from the studio, show music, people we work with, and some songs contributed by the DJs for tonight," he told us this morning. Taking over East London's Kamio tonight, Liam will be hosting a selection of his favourite live acts and DJs including Neverland Clan, James Massiah and Endgame. Guestlist is unfortunately now closed, but hey, maybe if you know somebody or play your cards right you'll get in.

Music is, according to LH, "what we listen to when we go out, wake up, at work… it's around you everyday in the world and our brand is trying to present a single vision. Music is part of that." Stick this on, keep an eye out for the collection as it happens, and we'll see you later on down the front.