​leomie anderson is using her platform to give a voice to the unheard

"I've had women of all ages tell me how thankful they are to have a platform that puts women's needs and voices first and it's really pushed me to keep progressing and growing the community that is LAPP," Leomie Anderson explains over email. After an open letter she wrote discussing the issue of consent and the right to say no went viral, the south London-born model decided to turn discourse into action and launched LAPP last year.

Standing for Leomie Anderson, the Project, the Purpose, her site, and the accompanying capsule collection, aim to promote confidence and unity amongst young women.

After six months of community growth and with the site set to relaunch, Leomie celebrates just how far LAPP has come by sharing a shoot and video and that shines the spotlight the women that society attempts to ignore. As Leomie wanted anyone to encounter LAPP and learn something and leave inspired, she's picked a cast of women who all have something important to say. Step forward Kelly Knox, Bree Runway, Juno Dawson and Leah Alexxanderr-Caine. As we exclusively share the Philipp Raheem and KC Andre shot campaign visuals, Leomie talks us through the past, present and future of LAPP.

Congratulations on six months of LAPP! What are your highlights so far?

Thank you, it's been such a crazy time managing both LAPP and modelling but the highlight has to be getting tweets or emails or people coming up to me in the street saying how much they love and support LAPP. I've had women of all ages tell me how thankful they are to have a platform that puts women's needs and voices first and it's really pushed me to keep progressing and growing the community around LAPP.

Could you tell us about the most important contributions to the LAPP blog?

We have submissions covering everything from sex to careers but the posts that I know some women desperately need are the ones on issues such as mental health and domestic violence. Some women choose to come forward anonymously to discuss these subjects and give great advice along with links to other sites that have helpful information and I know for a fact that these are conversations that need to be continuously featured on the site. I know they're helping people because although people may not publicly share them on their social media, they get a lot of reads and that means something to me.

What was it like being on set at the latest diversity campaign shoot?

My latest campaign shoot was all about picking women that the fashion industry and society often try to erase. From Kelly Knox who is a disabled model to Bree Runway, a singer who was once bullied badly for being dark skinned, I wanted to show people that LAPP really is for everyone. We want to represent women who are unapologetically themselves. It was weird being both in front and behind the camera but it was such a great day and being around so many strong, beautiful women was a magical moment.

What does the future hold?

I'm going to be relaunching the site very soon to showcase people's blog submissions better because a better site means better readership and I owe it to the writers to get their voice heard by as many people as possible! I'm working on my next three drops for the clothing side and it's taking the whole brand to another level- I can't wait to release them! I want to be able to hold LAPP talks and workshops by the end of the year too, anything that can connect and inspire more women. Although it's difficult managing the brand alone, I know that I have many young women looking at me as a role model and want to strive to provide a community for all of us to help one another.

lappthebrand.com