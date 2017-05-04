lennon gallagher reignites 90s britpop wars by wearing blur t-shirt on cover of buffalo zine

Photography Tom Johnson

It was the war that defined the 90s. No, not the first Gulf War. Or the interminable conflicts in the Balkans or even the tail end of the The Troubles. Of course, we mean Blur vs Oasis. Yes, The Britpop War. North vs South in a big old fashioned indie music showdown. Working Class Mancs vs Chin Scratching Londoners. Cavaliers vs Roundheads. Parklife vs All Around The World. And what a war that was too. All agro -- shouting, funny rants, squaring up, sportswear, eyebrows, chips on shoulders, mockney accents. No real, actual violence. Just the way we like our wars here at i-D.

The ceasefire had been holding throughout the 00s, but is the ceasefire over? First, erstwhile Oasis guitarist and songwriter Noel Gallagher appeared on the new Gorrilaz album with erstwhile Blur frontman Damon Albarn. Liam, the man with a fork in a world of a soup, didn't appreciate the gesture of reconcilliation. "That dick out of blur and the creepy one out of oasis need to hang there heads in shame as it's no dancing in the streets," he tweeted. Reminding us of all those other incredible and lol Oasisisms from the heyday of the Britpop War, like when Oasis covered Parklife and changed the lyrics to Shitelife.

Now -- and this must come as a blow to Liam -- Lennon Gallagher, Liam's own firstborn son, has turned up on the the utterly wonderful new issue of Buffalo Zine wearing a Blur T-shirt! The cheek of our kid. Someone's clearly getting their pocket money stopped. His little brother Gene Gallagher, even suggested he might get a smack. Which we can't condone. In fairness, Lennon does like pretty mega in grey Blur tee, baggy J.W.Anderson trousers, and bold Gallagher eyebrows.

If Britpop War isn't your thing, Issue Five of Buffalo Zine also includes Pamela Anderson, Hans Ulrich Obrist, Charles Jeffrey, Martine Rose, two sexy, naked cowboys, Princess Julia, and Patsy Kensit chatting about The Krays. It's out soon. Keep your eyes peeled for more.