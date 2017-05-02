About

      lena dunham directed her boyfriend’s new bleachers music video

      Starring Alia Shawkat aka Maeby from Arrested Development, listen out for Lorde on backing vocals.

      Taken from his forthcoming Bleachers album Gone Now, Jack Antonoff just put out the video for Don't Take The Money, a song he wrote with Lorde about his relationship with Lena Dunham. Fitting then, that Lena should direct the visuals. Starring Alia Shawkat as his friend and ultimate wedding officiator, Jack attempts to marry a foreign beauty with a shaved head, indulging in a not so secret obsession with Tank Girl he's harboured since his early teens. She runs off with her mate before they do the deed, while he gets punched in the face and left floating in the pool. Dive in and hold tight for a whole LP of bangers due on 2 June.

      Read: Jack Antonoff talks Bleachers and why Taylor Swift has the power to make the world a better place.

