legendary studio ghibli director hayao miyazaki documentary trailer revealed

A trailer has been revealed for a new documentary about the legendary Japanese animation director Hayao Miyazaki, who co-founded Studio Ghibli in 1985 and is known for films including My Neighbour Totoro and the Oscar-winner Spirited Away.

The documentary, titled Never Ending Man: Hayao Miyazaki, follows the journey taken by the uncompromising director over the past few years, from the announcement of his retirement in 2013, when he pronounced himself "a weak, used up old man," to his surprise return and embrace of computerised animation at 75 years old.

The film was made over the course of two years, documenting Miyazaki's "struggle with his life's true purpose" -- via a somewhat over-the-top British-accented voice-over. The film will screen on Japanese TV on 3 and 4 June; details of any possible wider release aren't yet known. Check out the trailer, below.

