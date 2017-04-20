larry david's daughter cazzie has a web series and it's pretty, pretty, pretty good

When your father is Larry David, the man behind one of the biggest sitcoms of all time as well as another beloved, long-running HBO hit, one would assume that breaking into the industry would be simply a matter of picking up the phone. But the Seinfeld creator's 23-year-old daughter Cazzie David is generating some serious buzz without the aid of her paternal connections, and proving with her new web series, Eighty-Sixed, that she's got the serious comedic chops to back it up.

In the show, co-written and directed by Elisa Kalani, Cazzie plays Remi who, having just gone through a breakup, seeks a cure for her broken heart via an endless array of inane Google searches and slideshows of happy celebrity couples. From there, she decides to launch a crusade to cultivate a perfectly detached online persona in the hopes of evading her ex's pity and "winning the breakup." A feat which proves increasingly difficult to pull off as her friends keep inadvertently sabotaging her attempts at digital nonchalance, tagging her in decidedly uncool inspirational quotes, Snapchatting inopportune moments, and refusing to post pictures of her out socialising at parties. All four episodes, available now on YouTube, explore the negative feedback loop that technology can become, transforming from a tool and a toy into a mirror reflecting back at us all of our worst fears of unlovability and missing out.

Cazzie is, comedically, the daughter of her father's character on Curb Your Enthusiasm, repeatedly transgressing unspoken rules and taboos while navigating the nuances of living life both IRL and on every available social media platform. With its perfectly dry, detailed understanding of millennials and their peccadillos, Eighty-Sixed delves into the myriad ways that technologies like Instagram, Tinder, and even drones can distort our perception of reality and create misunderstandings where none previously existed. David told Complex, "It's so funny how social media was just this fun thing and now it's this monster that consumes so many millennial lives. You know every person under 30 was anxious this weekend that they weren't going to get a good Coachella Instagram."

Much like with Curb, Eighty-Sixed is at its funniest when it's hitting a little too close to home. As LD himself might say, it's pretty, pretty, pretty good.