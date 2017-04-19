About

      19 April 2017

      lana del rey wrote a song about north korea on the way home from coachella

      The singer had some ‘complex’ feelings to get off her chest after the weekend of partying.

      Like many of us, Lana Del Rey has been left feeling a little emotional after a big Coachella weekend. But the cause of her turmoil wasn't too many rum and cherry colas, rather she harboured "complex feelings about spending the weekend dancing whilst watching tensions w North Korea mount."

      Taking to Instagram she explained that on the way home from the festival she took a detour through the woods to reflect on the current state of the world. Posting some thoughts and a new song to Instagram, she explained she sometimes struggled with "being vigilantly observant of everything going on in the world and also having enough space and time to appreciate God's good earth the way it was intended to be appreciated." Concluding, "I just wanted to share this in hopes that one individual's hope and prayer for peace might contribute to the possibility of it in the long run."

      Previously, the singer has spoken about the tangle of trying to be engaged with the day-to-day world while pursuing more abstract concerns. She infamously told the Fader, "For me, the issue of feminism is just not an interesting concept. I'm more interested in, you know, SpaceX and Tesla, what's going to happen with our intergalactic possibilities."

      Listen to the untitled song here.

