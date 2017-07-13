lana del rey's long, long awaited a$ap rocky collaboration is finally here!

This article originally appeared on i-D Australia.

God bless Lana Del Rey. Yesterday, the artist shared two new singles and the full tracklist of her long awaited fourth album Lust for Life. The first is Summer Bummer, which features A$AP Rocky and A$AP Mob artist Playboi Carti while the second, Groupie Love, unites Rocky and Lana again for the duet we've long dreamed of.

Speaking with Zane Lowe as he premiered the new music, Lana revealed, "There are probably a lot of tracks somewhere that we're both on. I'll just do background vocals on a lot of [A$AP Rocky's] tracks. We kinda do them and forget them." That's news to us!

The only duet we knew about was the rather controversial 2012 demo Ridin, which the duo conceived after working on Lana's National Anthem video together. They got in the studio with The Kickdrums, but Ridin was never finished — all parties decided against releasing the track. When it leaked not long afterwards, Rocky was quick to confirm it was nothing more than a demo. In a string of since-deleted Tweets he wrote: "THAT RIDIN SONG WITH ME N LANA IZ NOT OFFICAL, ITS NOT MY REAL LYRICS, THAT WAZ A REFERENCE."

Lust for Life also features appearances from The Weeknd, Stevie Nicks and Sean Ono Lennon. So, are you calmly patient or ragingly eager to hear it all? Either way, Lana's shared the entire Lust For Life tracklist on Instagram ahead of the July 21st release. Check it out below.

1. Love

2. Lust For Life (ft. The Weeknd)

3. 13 Beaches

4. Cherry

5. White Mustang

6. Summer Bummer (ft. A$AP Rocky & Playboi Carti)

7. Groupie Love (ft. A$AP Rocky)

8. In My Feelings

9. Coachella - Woodstock In My Mind

10. God Bless America - And All the Beautiful Women In It

11. When The World Was at War We Kept Dancing

12. Beautiful People Beautiful Problems (ft. Stevie Nicks)

13. Tomorrow Never Came (ft. Sean Ono Lennon)

14. Heroin

15. Change

16. Get Free