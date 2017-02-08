​lady gaga responds to body trolls, announces drag race guest spot

When Queen Bey performed at the Super Bowl in 2013, she's was trolled for looking, well, like herself. The same has happened with Gaga, who performed the 51st halftime show. After Sunday night's performance, trolls took to their channels of choice to attack the Mother Monster about her weight, which prompted her to respond in the most Gaga way. Taking to Instagram she writes: I heard my body is a topic of conversation so I wanted to say, I'm proud of my body and you should be proud of yours too. No matter who you are or what you do. I could give you a million reasons why you don't need to cater to anyone or anything to succeed. Be you, and be relentlessly you. That's the stuff of champions."

If that wasn't enough, it's just been announced that she will be appearing in the next season of RuPaul's iconic Drag Race. Yas Kween.

Take a peek at her hotly anticipated appearance below.