About

    The VICEChannels

      news Tish Weinstock 8 February 2017

      ​lady gaga responds to body trolls, announces drag race guest spot

      The mother monster gives a million reasons to love yourself just the way you are.

      When Queen Bey performed at the Super Bowl in 2013, she's was trolled for looking, well, like herself. The same has happened with Gaga, who performed the 51st halftime show. After Sunday night's performance, trolls took to their channels of choice to attack the Mother Monster about her weight, which prompted her to respond in the most Gaga way. Taking to Instagram she writes: I heard my body is a topic of conversation so I wanted to say, I'm proud of my body and you should be proud of yours too. No matter who you are or what you do. I could give you a million reasons why you don't need to cater to anyone or anything to succeed. Be you, and be relentlessly you. That's the stuff of champions."

      If that wasn't enough, it's just been announced that she will be appearing in the next season of RuPaul's iconic Drag Race. Yas Kween.

      Take a peek at her hotly anticipated appearance below.

      Credits

      Text Tish Weinstock

      Connect to i-D’s world! Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

      Topics:news, music, music news, culture, body shaming, lady gaga, instagram, post, superbowl, performance, rupaul, drag race

      Recommended

      Connect with i-D

      Most Popular

      comments powered by Disqus

      Today on i-D

      Load More

      featured on i-D

      More Features