​labeouf, rönkkö and turner start four year long artwork in protest against trump

If you were tuning into the latest work from Labeouf, Ronkko and Turner, at approx 3pm, UK time, you were greeted by Jaden Smith standing outside the Museum of the Moving Image, in New York, repeating over and over again the phrase "he will not divide us" into a camera.

According to Twitter, he'd been doing it for 30 minutes, to the amusement and bemusement of the odd passerby. It's only an hour in to the trio's latest durational performance, and it's already throwing up amazing surprises.

Open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, for the next four years, He Will Not Divide Us is an open call to solidarity from anyone and everyone. You're welcome to come and repeat the phrase into the camera yourself, as many times, and for as long as you wish.

Starting to coincide with the inauguration of Donald Trump, 45th President of the United States, today, they want the piece to be a "show of resistance or insistence, opposition or optimism"

*Update at 5.30pm GMT. Jaden is still there.

Tune in here hewillnotdivide.us