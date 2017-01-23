kristen stewart set to direct film about gun control

While promoting her directorial debut, the short film Come Swim, Kristen Stewart revealed she's already at work on a second project. In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Kristen said she'd aspired to direct long before she began acting — so it's no wonder she's eager to start work on another film. "My next thing is going to kick ass," she said, "it's about gun control."

Politics have been weighing heavily on all our minds lately, and Kristen is no different. Trump's inauguration cast a long shadow over the interview, with the artist reflecting "You don't have to be a politically involved person to be uber-aware of the fact that very basic humanitarian ideas are being so incredibly trampled on."

Kristen revealed little else about the as-yet untitled film, but did mention she's in talks with Refinery29's Shatterbox Anthology, the same production studio which handled Come Swim. Come Swim boasts a score by St Vincent, and will premiere at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival.