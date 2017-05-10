​kristen stewart is the face of the new gabrielle chanel fragrance

Kristen Stewart is no stranger to Chanel. Quite the opposite, she's made embodying the brand a body of work unto itself -- literally. The actress/director/very good looking human has starred in make-up campaigns, eyewear campaigns, bag campaigns, and has even appeared as Coco Chanel herself in Karl Lagerfield's film Once and Forever. Now, Stewart is rounding out her collection of campaigns with one for the brand's new women's fragrance -- Gabrielle Chanel.

The scent was created by Olivier Polge in cooperation with the Chanel Fragrance Creation and Development Laboratory, aka an adults version of Willy Wonka's Chocolate Factory. The campaign video was shot by the British director Ringan Ledwidge, and is slated for a September release.

And though we're unfortunately not able to smell via video (yet), Chanel is, after all, the creator of the world's no.1 best selling perfume -- Chanel no. 5. So, yeah, it'll probably smell as good as Kristen looks.

READ: We Speak to Olivier Polge about updating Chanel No. 5