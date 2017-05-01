About

      1 May 2017

      kristen stewart directed a chvrches video in support of planned parenthood

      The actress and band are among many collaborators on 7-Inches For Planned Parenthood, a creative response to the mounting threats against the organisation.

      Earlier this year, Chvrches announced they'd be joining BjörkSt Vincent and Sleater Kinney on 7-Inches For Planned Parenthood, a vinyl compilation series supporting the organisation. If that wasn't enough, Kristen Stewart was announced as director of the video for their included track Down Side of Me. The project is her third directorial effort, after 2014's Sage + The Saints: Take Me to the South and this year's short, Come Swim.

      In a press release, Chvrches frontwoman Lauren Mayberry explained that while the song wasn't written for the project specifically she appreciated how "the lyrics can be interpreted in a way that supports the goal of the project as a whole. We should all be able to have faith that our governments are working in our best interests—and if they aren't then, they should be challenged and held to account. 'I'll believe that you're all that you said you would be.'"

      The Personal Shopper star had previously mentioned she'd been looking for a way to collaborate with the band for a while, and this project was the perfect way to couple a creative ambition with an important cause. In a statement, Planned Parenthood elaborated on their cause: "Lawmakers with extreme views are working hard to shut down Planned Parenthood. If they succeed, millions of Americans will lose access to basic health services, including STD testing and treatment, birth control, and life-saving cancer screenings." Trump has previously threatened to strip the organisation of funding unless they agreed to stop providing terminations. A clause the group called, "non negotiable." 

