kirsten dunst, elle fanning and sofia coppola made a 1860s girls gone wild parody video

Since the first trailer was released, the world has been entranced by Sofia Coppola's next project, a remake of the 1971 Clint Eastwood film The Beguiled. The hints of horror and gore we've been given so far suggest something of a departure for the auteur, although she did cast frequent collaborators Kirsten Dunst and Elle Fanning in the Civil War era tale.

Now, with Coppola picking up Best Director award at the Cannes film festival, it appears our anticipation will be worth it. But if you needed any more reason to be excited, we have a doozy.

Speaking to Vanity Fair, Coppola, Dunst and Fanning opened up about life on set. Conscious of creating the right environment, the director made sure the majority-female cast spent a lot of time together — learning to sew and dance, and taking lessons in etiquette and Civil War era first aid. All that time hanging out obviously fostered a sense of fun, because the three admitted that in the middle of filming they made their own production: a 1860s Girls Gone Wild video.

Inspiration struck when the cast were served on-set beverages in red Solo cups — a famous house party feature. The image of a 19th century house party attended by ladies hit, with Dunst explaining: "We were all walking around with red Solo cups and like, our pastel gowns." Fanning also alluded to something mysterious being done with whipped cream but didn't elaborate — we'll let your imagination fill in the gaps as you will.

Coppola continued: "They were all just girls being saucy, but like the 1860s version of it. That was probably the fun of making the movie . . . because I knew I could make it with these guys." While the video is yet to surface, Dunst did tease, "Maybe we'll include it on the DVD extras."