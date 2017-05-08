About

      kim and kanye have created a line of children's clothes

      Calabasas bombers and baby pink chokers for the North West in your life.

      She's not even four years old, but North West Kardashian is already making serious waves in the fashion world. At just 13 months old she was decked out in Chanel for a spread in CR Fashion Book, and over the past few months she's been showing off sequin and shearling kids threads on mom Kim's Snapchat. The latter pieces are from a semi-mysterious kids collaboration by Kim and Kanye that finally dropped today. Named The Kids Supply, à la Yeezy Supply, it's essentially dad's tour merch-inspired street staples peppered with jacquard chokers and lacy slip dresses. The accessible line ranges from $22 for a choker to $240 for a reversible silk bomber.

      "For the past few years Kanye and I have made almost all of our kids clothes and we have collaborated on a new kids line!" Kim tweeted this week. "The Kids Supply has been what we've been working on for a long time. I'm so excited about this!" In an earlier tweet, she said the line will also contain "just of a hint of Calabasas," though it's more like a full-fledged homage to the fam's beloved Californian community, which also been a heavily referenced in Kanye's own collections. The aforementioned bomber is probably The Kids Supply's pièce de résistance, featuring embroidered palm trees and a map of the city's hottest spots: including The Commons, Hidden Hills, and King Gilette Ranch. Unfortunately it only comes in sizes 2-7/8, but far be it from any full-sized human to attempt topping this look anyway. 

