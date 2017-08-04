kesha wrote a hymn for outcasts

Currently counting down the days until the release of her third full-length album Rainbow, Kesha just blessed us with Hymn. The single is a hymn for the hymnless, for the kids who never really fit it, who don't have a religion, and are struggling to find their path and beliefs. Alongside the single she shared an essay via US site Mic, in which she detailed the backstory.

"I think there has never been a more important time for dreamers to be outspoken about their beliefs," she wrote. "I personally will never stop fighting for equality for all humans." She then dedicates the song to "all the idealistic people around the world who refuse to turn their backs on progress, love and equality whenever they are challenged. It's dedicated to the people who went out into the streets all over the world to protest against racism, hate and division of any kind. It's also dedicated to anyone who feels like they are not understood by the world or respected for exactly who they are. It's a hopeful song about all of these people — which I consider myself one of — and the power that we all have when we all come together." Oh, Kesha <3