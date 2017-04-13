kenzo are launching a zine

Photography Ib Kamara.

After conquering fashion and film at Kenzo, Carol Lim and Humberto Leon are taking on publishing. The brand has announced the launch of a new quarterly zine called Kenzo Folio. The publication will team up with established and up-and-coming creatives to showcase their collections. The first issue explores the lives of the indigenous Igbo people of Nsukka, in south east Nigeria. Titled Gidi gidi bu ugwu eze, which translates to "Unity is Strength", Kenzo have worked closely with photographers Ib Kamara and Crack Stevens to make sure the project is representative of the country's creative scene.

Gidi gidi bu ugwu eze will be launched at 20 European Kenzo stores, with an accompanying video going live on the house's website on the 27th. While this is the most ambitious publishing project Carol and Humberto have taken on, it's not their venture into the world of zines. In 2013 they teamed up with Italian arts publication Toiletpaper to create KenZine. We loved that offering, and have no doubt we're going to love this one too.

Photography Ib Kamara.

Photography Crack Stevens.

Photography Crack Stevens.