      news Frankie Dunn 28 June 2017

      kendrick put a new video out while you were sleeping

      New Kung-Fu Kenny! He's back with a violent visual for ELEMENT.

      We've all grown to expect nothing but the best from Kendrick. So when it comes to the video for arguably the best track from the best album of the year, DAMN., we're due the best of the best, right? Right! 

      Pulling in the ELEMENTS. themselves, the visuals are full of water, fire, earth and, well, we assume they're breathing air. Jonas Lindstroem and The Little Homies (Kendrick and Top Dawg Entertainment President Dave Free) have co-directed one big supercut of violence -- from slow-mo shots of a body being thrown off a building, to children watching a house burn, and a lot of fist fights. Kendrick doesn't hold back either, pictured grabbing a pool cue at one point, and slapping a man when he's already down at another. As ever, there are religious undertones throughout, with nice symmetrical shots of nuns here and baptisms there. Another powerful pictorial effort from King K. Damn. 

